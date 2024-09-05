AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Sports

PCB announces officials for Champions One Day Cup

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 05:32pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the officials for the Champions One-Day Cup starting on September 12 in Faisalabad.

Former elite panelist Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob of the ICC’s international panel will umpire the opening match between Wolves and Panthers, a statement from the PCB said.

Former Test cricketer Ali Naqvi will lead the Playing Control Team, which will also include Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan as third and fourth umpires.

Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan are amongst a panel of nine umpires who will be officiating in the tournament between country’s best of the best players with stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis involved as mentors.

The other five umpires are: Faisal Afreedi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain and Rashid Riaz.

Champions One Day Cup Schedule

Umpire and match referee appointments (all matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; September 16 match will start at 9.30am, rest of the matches will start at 3pm):

Sept 12 – Wolves v Panthers. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires); Waleed Yaqub (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee).

Sept 13 – Stallions v Lions. Aleem Dar and Waleed Yaqub (on-field umpires); Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee).

Sept 14 – Dolphins v Panthers. Asif Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Aleem Dar (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Bilal Khilji (match referee).

Sep 15 – Wolves v Stallions. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires); Waleed Yaqub (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Bilal Kjilji (match referee).

Sept 16 – Lions v Panthers. Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iqbal Sheikh (match referee).

Sept 17– Dolphins v Wolves. Nasir Hussain and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires); Imran Jawed (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Iqbal Sheikh (match referee).

Sept 19 – Stallions v Dolphins. Imran Jawed and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field umpire); Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee).

Sept 20– Lions v Wolves. Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires); Rashid Riaz (TV umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee).

Sept 21 - Panthers v Stallions. Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires: Faisal Aafreedi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee).

Sept 22 – Dolphins v Lions. Faisal Aafreedi and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field umpires); Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Kamran Chaudhry (match referee).

Appointments for the playoffs and the final will be announced closer to matches.

