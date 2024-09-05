AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
AIRLINK 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.19%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
DCL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.96%)
DFML 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.27%)
DGKC 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1%)
FCCL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.18%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.35%)
PRL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 58.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
TOMCL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.38%)
TPLP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.7%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 22.9 (0.27%)
BR30 27,102 Increased By 65.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,024 Increased By 175.7 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,039 Increased By 27 (0.11%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower on stronger yen, chip losses

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 10:24am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger yen and losses in semiconductor-related stocks, while investors awaited US non-farm payroll data due on Friday to gauge the strength of the world’s largest economy.

The Nikkei was down 0.35% at 36,917.44 by the midday break after sliding more than 1% earlier in the session.

benchmark was on track for a third straight session of falls.

The broader Topix recouped early losses to end the morning session up 0.39% at 2,643.83.

“The labour data out so far this week has not really cooled concerns about the US economy, and there is a slight tilt towards expecting the Fed’s first rate cut to be of a larger magnitude,” making the dollar/yen prone to more slides, said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

“This could continue to take some of the speculator froth out of Japanese equities.”

The yen edged 0.26% higher to 143.56 per dollar during morning trade before easing, and has already gained nearly 2% for the week thus far.

US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday.

Shares of chip star Nvidia, which suffered a massive $279 billion drop in market value on Tuesday, closed 1.7% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

In Japan, shares of chip-related majors Tokyo Electron and Advantest slid 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Advantest counts Nvidia among its customers.

Renesas Electronics fell 3.6% to become the largest percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Among individual stocks, Nippon Steel recouped early losses to trade up 1.4%.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden was close to blocking Nippon Steel’s takeover of US Steel on national security risks.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing fell 3.1% to pull the index further down.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Nippon Steel Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower on stronger yen, chip losses

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ may delay supply hike, US stockpiles fall

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Read more stories