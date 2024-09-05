PAFLA delegation meets PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) visited PTA Headquarters to discuss and deliberate on facilitation of freelancers, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd) extended a warm welcome to the PAFLA delegation and apprised that PTA is proactively working on ease of doing business for IT sector. In this regard IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, banks, businesses and freelancers to ensure that in case of any access disruption in the country, business are not affected.

VPN registration is an easy online and free of cost process which takes two to three days. PTA team also discussed initiatives for awareness of freelancers and businesses on the subject through interactive session, webinars, podcasts and tutorials.

President and CEO PAFLA Tufail Ahmed Khan appreciated PTA for extending support and taking positive initiatives for uninterrupted connectivity to the freelancers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024