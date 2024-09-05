AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
AIRLINK 144.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.37%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DCL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
DFML 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.76%)
DGKC 79.58 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 46.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
HUBC 154.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
NBP 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.47%)
OGDC 137.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.28%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.65%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TOMCL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.44%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 23.3 (0.28%)
BR30 27,126 Increased By 88.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 79,048 Increased By 199.8 (0.25%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 60.5 (0.24%)
Markets Print 2024-09-05

Copper prices firm

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

LONDON: Copper prices steadied on Wednesday after touching a three-week low, but the modest gains were capped by worries about the prospect of weaker global economic growth dampening demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,979 per metric ton by 1415 GMT after touching $8,890, its weakest level since Aug. 12. Buying by industrial users helped bolster prices on the LME, but US Comex copper futures slipped 0.7% to $4.02 a lb. Metals joined sliding oil and equity markets in the wake of weak US factory data on Wednesday and recent lacklustre data from top metals consumer China.

“The mood in the market is most certainly challenged,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “Risk sentiment has taken a setback with the renewed weakness in the stock market, but the economic growth outlook is also not looking great, and that’s impacting the demand outlook for metals.” Concerns about China’s economy deepened on Wednesday when data showed growth in its services sector activity slowed in August after previous downbeat numbers from the manufacturing and property sectors.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished daytime trade 2.4% lower at 71,700 yuan ($10,081) a ton, its lowest price since Aug. 13.

Guangzhou Futures analysts eyed 70,000 yuan per ton as a support level for Shanghai copper.

Widely expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September and the rest of this year could stabilise the markets, analysts said. “The real kicker right now is whether this weakness is going to be prolonged or whether it’s going to be arrested by upcoming rate cuts,” Hansen said.

LME aluminium eased 0.6% to $2,393.50 a ton, nickel fell 1.4% to $16,225, zinc slid 1.6% to $2,800.50, lead lost 1.3% to $2,022.50 and tin dropped 1% to $30,435.

Copper

