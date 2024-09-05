AGL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
AIRLINK 144.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
DFML 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.86%)
DGKC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
FCCL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
FFBL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.6%)
HUBC 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
NBP 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.77%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.1%)
PPL 113.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TOMCL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.05%)
UNITY 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,371 Increased By 25.2 (0.3%)
BR30 27,139 Increased By 101.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,020 Increased By 172.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,080 Increased By 67.2 (0.27%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-05

Deadly strike hits Ukraine’s Lviv as Moscow advances in east

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

LVIV: A Russian strike on west Ukraine’s Lviv, hundreds of kilometers from the front, killed seven people on Wednesday, authorities said as Moscow claimed advances in the war-torn nation’s east.

Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk region last month.

The assault on Lviv, which is sheltering thousands displaced by over two years of war, came a day after a Russian strike on the central city of Poltava killed 53 people in one of the deadliest single strikes of the invasion.

“In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The missile attack also wounded 40 people, damaging schools and medical facilities as well as buildings in Lviv’s historic centre, according to the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

The western city near the Polish border is home to a UNESCO world heritage site that covers its old town and has been largely spared the intense strikes that have rocked cities further east.

At least seven “architectural objects of local importance were damaged” in Wednesday’s barrage, all of which were located in Lviv’s historical area and UNESCO buffer zone, regional head Maksym Kozytsky said.

The overnight attacks triggered renewed appeals from Ukraine for Western air defences, as well as long-range weapons to retaliate by striking targets deep inside Russia.

Sirens rang out over Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, said Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defences worked to down a barrage of missiles.

“I heard terrible inhuman screams saying ‘Save us,’” said Yelyzaveta, a 27-year-old resident of Lviv who rushed to shelter in her basement. Others like Anastasia Grynko, an internally displaced person from Dnipro, did not have time to reach a shelter.

“The rocket hit our house. Everything was blown away. At the time of the explosion, I was somehow miraculously in the corridor, so I was not badly hurt,” she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he called “Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities”.

The attack on Lviv was part of a wider barrage on Ukraine, with 13 missiles and 29 drones launched at the war-torn country, the air force said. The air force said it downed seven missiles and 22 drones. Wreckage of a downed missile fell in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian emergency services said, damaging the Arena hotel and wounding five people.

“The hotel is destroyed from the first to the third floor. Thank God, everyone is alive,” the city’s head Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called for more air defence and for long-range weapons to strike Russia in the wake of the attack. The weapons delivered by Ukraine’s Western partners since the invasion often come with restrictions prohibiting their use against targets located inside Russia.

Ukraine Moscow

Comments

200 characters

Deadly strike hits Ukraine’s Lviv as Moscow advances in east

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories