AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.8 (0.82%)
BR30 27,037 Increased By 339.9 (1.27%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024
Markets

Nvidia down again as US stocks open mixed

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 07:46pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday following the prior session’s rout as another drop by artificial intelligence star Nvidia weighed on the Nasdaq.

The chipmaker was down about three percent following a Bloomberg report that it has been subpoenaed by US antitrust regulators as part of a probe into its practices.

Entering September, a historically weak period for stocks, some investors decided to “lock in” gains from earlier in 2024, “because we don’t necessarily know how the year is going to end,” said LPL Financial’s Quincy Krosby.

Wall St kicks off Sept on dour note with economic data in focus

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 41,015.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,528.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 17,075.30.

Data showed that the US trade deficit expand to $78.8 billion in June from a revised $73.0 billion in June, the largest since mid-2022.

Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is slated to release its “beige book” chronicling economic conditions around the United States.

Wall Street

