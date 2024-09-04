AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.8 (0.82%)
BR30 27,037 Increased By 339.9 (1.27%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt’s Sisi in Turkiye in first visit for 12 years as relations thaw

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 04:59pm

ANKARA: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for talks with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the first such presidential visit in 12 years, amid a warming of long-frozen relations between the regional powers.

Erdogan had travelled to Cairo in February, his first trip to Egypt since 2012, taking a major step toward rebuilding ties that were severely strained for a decade.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo collapsed in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi, a Turkish ally who had become Egypt’s first democratically elected president the year before. Mursi visited Turkiye as president in 2012.

“Turkiye-Egypt relations will be reviewed in all their aspects, and possible joint steps in the coming period to further develop cooperation will be discussed,” the Turkish presidency’s communications office said late on Tuesday.

Egypt’s Sisi in Turkiye on Wednesday to seal mended ties

“There will be an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories”.

Erdogan met Sisi at Ankara airport before they left together in Erdogan’s motorcade for the presidential palace for a welcome ceremony. They will also chair the first meeting of the Turkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

A joint press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. (1400 GMT).

In a statement, Sisi said his visit - and that of Erdogan in February - showed Ankara and Cairo’s common will to launch a new phase of friendship and cooperation.

Ties between the two countries began thawing in 2020 when Ankara launched a diplomatic charm offensive to ease tensions with its estranged regional rivals, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Turkiye and Egypt mutually reappointed ambassadors last year, and Ankara has said it would provide Cairo with armed drones. Erdogan said in Cairo that the countries wanted to boost annual trade by $5 billion to $15 billion in the short term.

Turkiye’s state-owned Anadolu news agency said the two countries would sign around 20 agreements during Sisi’s visit to cooperate on energy, defence, tourism, health, culture and education. It said deepening cooperation on renewable energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) was also planned.

Turkiye, which has condemned Israel for its war against Hamas that has devastated Gaza, has sent thousands of tonnes of aid to Egypt for Palestinians and praised Cairo’s humanitarian efforts and role as negotiator in Gaza truce talks.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Egypt’s Sisi in Turkiye in first visit for 12 years as relations thaw

Iran-Pak pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Chakwal Spinning (CLOUD) refutes inside trading reports even as share price shoots

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark

KSE-100 gains as Aurangzeb’s IMF-related remarks generate positivity

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Struggling Pakistan fall to 8th place in Test team rankings, Babar out of top 10 batters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories