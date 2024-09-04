AGL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.88%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.12%)
DFML 51.84 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.14%)
DGKC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
FFBL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.57%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
HUBC 154.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.12%)
HUMNL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.29%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.12%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.05%)
NBP 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.97%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.35%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.97%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.75%)
TOMCL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.19%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 51.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.57%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 59.2 (0.72%)
BR30 27,008 Increased By 310.9 (1.16%)
KSE100 78,712 Increased By 355.6 (0.45%)
KSE30 24,953 Increased By 133.7 (0.54%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zheng Qinwen blames sleepless night for Open exit, eyes China ‘prime time’

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2024 12:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen said her tame US Open quarter-final exit was caused by a sleepless night following the record late finish to her previous match, but predicted she will be “prime time” when she gets back to China.

Zheng was back on court Tuesday evening to face world number two Aryna Sabalenka having played until 2:15 am on Monday to complete her last-16 victory over Donna Vekic.

The 21-year-old Zheng said she only got to bed at 5:00 am and was unable to practice on Monday.

“I couldn’t sleep after I finished the match at 2:30 in the morning. I’m not able to practice yesterday because I was feeling terrible. I couldn’t wake up,” said Zheng after her 6-1, 6-2 loss to Sabalenka.

“Sometimes the schedule is like this. If I hit some balls yesterday maybe it would help for the match today, but it’s fine.”

Zheng was defeated by Sabalenka at the same stage of the US Open in 2023 and came off second best again to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final in January.

Now the Chinese star heads home for the Asian swing, where she hopes her rising profile will mean more favourable match schedules, especially when the WTA stops off in Wuhan in October.

Zheng Qinwen defeats Vekic in US Open’s latest finish for a women’s match

“I’m sure they will put me in prime time all the time. They will not put me late like here, I’m sure, and I will always get the court when I want, how long I want,” she confidently predicted.

“This is the best thing because here it is not easy to get the court. I have to fight a lot, even when I’m seeded.

“I’m sure there will be my pictures in Wuhan. Yes, when I think about it, I’m happy to be back in Wuhan.”

Sabalenka’s win on Tuesday was witnessed by tennis legend Roger Federer, whose appearance on the TV screens around Arthur Ashe Stadium sparked the loudest cheers.

“I saw him on the big screen. I’m pretty sure he came to watch Tiafoe and Dimitrov,” said Sabalenka in reference to the men’s quarter-final which followed her match.

“But still, I was like, okay, I have to play my best tennis so he enjoys it. I have to show my skills, you know, slice skills, come to the net and all that stuff. It was a nice moment.”

US Open Zheng Qinwen US Open tennis championships US Open semi final

Comments

200 characters

Zheng Qinwen blames sleepless night for Open exit, eyes China ‘prime time’

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories