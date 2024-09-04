Issues facing Karachi to be resolved soon, PM tells MQM-P team

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan), on Tuesday, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who assured them an early resolution of the issues confronting Karachi.

The MQM delegation, which was headed by party chairman and Minister for Science and Technology, Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprised MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Syed Aminul Haq, also lauded the prime minister’s business-friendly policies and measures to boost country’s exports, according to a press release issued by the PM Office.

The delegation members put forward their proposals for economic development and uplift of the people of the country’s economic hubs particularly those of Karachi.

Calling the ‘MQM–P’ a key coalition partner, the prime minister said the work on national development initiatives was at a swift pace in coordination with the coalition parties.

The prime minister assured the MQM-P delegation that the resolution of the issues confronting Karachi city was among the government’s priorities for it being the most important one and a backbone of the national economy.

