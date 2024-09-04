WISPAP recommends PTA to open access to bandwidth for all ISPs

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) Shahzad Arshad urged for a shift towards international best practices to ensure fair competition and quality service delivery in Pakistan’s internet sector.

Arshad recommended Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for prohibiting anti-competitive practices by major providers and ensure open access to bandwidth for all ISPs and encourage the establishment of privately-owned Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), with PTA overseeing pricing and regulatory compliance.

In response to PTA's recent revelations about restrictive practices by major IP bandwidth providers, WISPAP urges a shift towards international best practices to ensure fair competition and quality service delivery in Pakistan’s internet sector, said Arshad while talking to media.

He said PTA recently highlighted that leading bandwidth providers, such as PTCL and Transworld Associates (TWA), have imposed unfair conditions on smaller Internet Service Providers (ISPs). These practices include setting restrictive price floors (price slabs), recovering default amounts, and adding conditions that prevent smaller providers from reselling bandwidth effectively. Such actions stifle competition, harm consumers, and contradict the principles of an open market.

He said regulatory bodies encourage a level playing field where all providers, big or small, can access essential infrastructure without unfair conditions. For instance, in the European Union, the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) ensures that all ISPs have non-discriminatory access to IP bandwidth. In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) promotes net neutrality and prevents ISPs from unfair pricing practices or blocking access to certain services. To align with these standards, Pakistan must adopt policies that foster a competitive environment. Allowing fair access to IP bandwidth for all providers, without restrictive conditions, would benefit consumers by promoting innovation and improving service quality.

Another practice observed in countries like Brazil and Kenya is the establishment of private IXPs regulated by national authorities. IXPs allow ISPs to exchange traffic directly, lowering costs and improving service speed and reliability. The PTA can encourage the establishment of privately-owned IXPs in all telecom regions while ensuring regulatory oversight to manage pricing and monitor quality standards. This model has proven successful in reducing latency and costs, providing a more resilient internet infrastructure.

WISPAP urged for engaging all stakeholders in dialogue to develop a fair, competitive, and transparent internet market in Pakistan. By adopting these measures, Pakistan can pave the way for an inclusive digital economy that benefits both providers and consumers, ensuring high-quality internet services at competitive prices. Internet access is the backbone of economic growth in the digital age. To realise Pakistan’s full potential, we must embrace practices that promote transparency, competition, and innovation. Let us work together to build an internet ecosystem that serves everyone equally, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024