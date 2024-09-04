AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-04

European shares fall as US data rekindles growth worries

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

PARIS: Europe stocks fell on Tuesday in their worst session in nearly a month, as US manufacturing data brought concerns about a slowdown in global growth back to the forefront ahead of an all-important jobs report on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1%, with Germany’s DAX slipping 0.9% from record highs touched earlier in the session. Stocks in France, Spain and Italy dropped between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Declines began early in the session, and increased after US manufacturing data pointed to still-subdued factory activity, increasing jitters over the strength of the world’s largest economy.

All the major European indexes notched their worst session since the global equity selloff in early August that was also sparked by resurgent worries about a US recession.

“Over the summer, market focus has turned from concerns about persistently high US inflation, that would force the (Federal Reserve) to keep rates restrictive, to fears over a slowdown in the US economy,” analysts at Danske Bank said, though noting they see the risk of a recession as low.

Europe’s energy and basic resources sectors led declines, down 2.8% and 3.3% respectively, with the resource sector seeing its worst day since October 2023.

Commodity prices fell as sluggish economic growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, increased worries about demand while a report of an imminent deal to resolve disputes over Libyan oil production further weighed on crude.

Equities could struggle for momentum before Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data, a crucial data point as investors assess the possible quantum of an expected Fed rate cut in September. Key economic data for euro zone countries is also due this week.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to ease policy this month, though many policymakers have reiterated the need for caution and data-dependency.

“We expect a less aggressive cutting cycle by the ECB compared to Fed due to limited slack in the labour market, more persistent inflation and a lower starting point,” Danske Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks on the STOXX 600 also lost ground, falling 2.3% in tandem with US peers.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall as US data rekindles growth worries

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories