AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Gold eases with spotlight on US economic data

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic data to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,495.79 per ounce, as of 0031 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures was little changed at $2,527.70.

The major event this week will be the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. The ISM surveys, JOLTS job openings and ADP employment report are also on investors’ radar.

Traders currently see a 31% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut at the U.S. central bank’s Sept. 17-18 policy meet and a 69% chance of a quarter-point cut.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion.

Last week, data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in July, suggesting the economy remained on firmer ground early in the third quarter and arguing against a half-percentage-point interest rate cut from the Fed.

Meanwhile, factories in the euro zone remained mired in contraction last month, surveys showed, with the data suggesting a recovery could be some way off but Asian and British manufacturers showed tentative signs of recovery.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $28.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% at $923.88 and palladium lost 0.4% to $975.00.

Sibanye Stillwater on Monday said it will report a half-year loss hurt by a 7.5 billion rand ($420 million) write down on its U.S. assets reflecting sliding palladium prices.

