AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 143.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.61%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4%)
DFML 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
DGKC 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.49%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.88%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.54%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.24%)
OGDC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.68%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.41%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.68%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.79%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.5 (0.82%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By 301.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,833 Increased By 476.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,992 Increased By 173.2 (0.7%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-04

US manufacturing mired in weakness; construction spending falls

Reuters Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 08:00am

WASHINGTON: US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in August amid some improvement in employment, but a further decline in new orders and rise in inventory suggested factory activity could remain subdued for a while.

The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday also showed manufacturers continuing to pay higher prices for inputs last month. It did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points when it kicks off its long awaited easing cycle this month.

“Input price pressures moved up modestly to the highest in three months, but they are not so high in our judgment to threaten continued slow disinflation,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital. “No bar to a September rate cut here but nothing to push the Fed to a half-point cut either.” The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10.3% of the economy.

The PMI remained below the 50 threshold for the fifth straight month, but was above the 42.5 level that the ISM said over time indicates an expansion of the overall economy.

Five manufacturing industries, including primary metals, furniture and computer and electronic products, reported growth last month. Machinery, textile mills, transportation equipment as well as electrical equipment, appliances and components were among the 12 industries reporting contraction.

The PMI and regional factory surveys have, however, consistently overstated manufacturing weakness.

So-called hard data on manufacturing production and business spending on equipment suggest the sector has been largely treading water, as demand for goods has not collapsed despite hefty rate hikes from the US central bank. The Fed is expected to start cutting rates at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

Comments from respondents in the survey were mixed. Chemical products makers reported “a noticeable slowdown in business activity.” Machinery manufacturers described new order intake as “sluggish at best.” But miscellaneous goods manufacturing said that “new orders continue to be strong.”

Primary metals manufacturers reported that order books remained “strong for now,” and were “running overtime to keep pace as hiring hourly employees has been difficult.”

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

US US economy ISM US employment US Fed US manufacturing sector

Comments

200 characters

US manufacturing mired in weakness; construction spending falls

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Read more stories