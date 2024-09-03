AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ugandan opposition leader 'shot in the leg by police': statement

NAIROBI: Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, a key opponent of authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni, was shot in...
AFP Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 10:46pm

NAIROBI: Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, a leading critic of authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni, was shot in the leg by police on Tuesday, a statement said.

A statement on Wine’s official account on X said the incident took place in Bulindo in central Uganda.

“He’s been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. We’ll keep the country updated on his situation,” the statement said.

Uganda lifts blockade of defeated opposition leader’s home

The circumstances surrounding the incident at Bulindo, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital Kampala, were unclear.

Videos on social media showed the 42-year-old pop star turned politician being carried by members of his NUP party with blood flowing from the left tibia.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have been a thorn in the side of Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years.

Wine challenged the 79-year-old head of state in presidential elections in 2021, when Museveni was re-elected for a sixth term with 58 percent of the ballot in a vote Wine denounced as a masquerade.

The campaign was marked by intimidation, opposition arrests and violence.

Before that, at least 54 were killed during protests in November 2020 after Wine was arrested.

The opposition politician has been detained several times and rallies by his party have been violently dispersed.

A documentary on Wine’s campaign for that election was named for the Oscars in february.

Uganda Yoweri Museveni

Comments

200 characters

Ugandan opposition leader 'shot in the leg by police': statement

‘No exceptions’: Army reaffirms commitment to ensure internal accountability

Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ to get external financing assurances, says Aurangzeb

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

KSE-100 posts slim gain in volatile session

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Read more stories