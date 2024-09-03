AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Islamic State claim Afghanistan suicide attack that killed 6

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2024 05:18pm
Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

KABUL: The Islamic State on Tuesday claimed a suicide attack in the Afghan capital that killed six people a day earlier, saying it had targeted the Taliban government’s prosecution service.

The Islamic State’s Amaq media wing said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that “the suicide bomber waited until the time when the prosecutor’s employees were leaving their shifts” before detonating in the middle of a crowd.

On Monday night, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said six people had been killed and 13 more were wounded in the bombing on the capital’s southern outskirts.

Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: police

However the militant group’s media wing put the combined figure of dead and wounded at “more than 45” and said the bombing was committed “to avenge Muslims held in Taliban prisons”.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover, but the regional chapter of the Islamic State group has frequently targeted foreigners, civilians and Taliban officials.

Afghanistan Taliban Islamic State suicide attack Kabul bombing

Comments

200 characters

Islamic State claim Afghanistan suicide attack that killed 6

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Oil falls as Chinese demand concerns overshadow Libyan export halt

Finance ministry spells out 5 major economic challenges

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Read more stories