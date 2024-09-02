Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: police

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2024 08:44pm

KABUL: A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.

“This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.

“Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured.”

Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing: police

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover ended a two-decade war between foreign forces and the Islamic insurgents.

However the regional chapter of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, is active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.

Afghanistan Kabul bombing

Comments

200 characters

Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: police

Inflation in Pakistan drops to single digit after three years, clocks in at 9.6% in August

Rupee records minor loss against US dollar

UK says it is suspending 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

‘Economy in state of collapse’: Dr Kaiser Bengali resigns from govt’s austerity committee

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

KSE-100 closes 205 points lower in mixed session

Air Link posts massive 382% increase in profit in FY24

Read more stories