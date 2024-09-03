AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 153.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
NBP 59.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.02%)
OGDC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 11:32am

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo’s government said at least 129 people were killed while trying to escape from the central Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa late on Sunday, adding that the situation was now under control.

In a statement posted on X early on Tuesday, Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo said a fire had also broken out in the jail’s administrative building, its food depots and a hospital. Some 59 people were wounded, he added.

“The mass escape attempt at Makala central prison resulted in the loss of life and significant material damage,” he said in the video statement.

Three die in Russia’s attacks across Ukraine, officials say

Earlier, a prison official had said no prisoners had succeeded in escaping, adding that those who tried to escape had been killed.

The government was investigating the incident.

The break out attempt occurred around 2:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday.

Prisoners told Reuters they had heard heavy gunfire, as well as sounds of prisoners outside.

MENA Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa DR Congo government

Comments

200 characters

DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories