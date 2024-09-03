AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
Three die in Russia’s attacks across Ukraine, officials say

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:38am

An eight-year-old boy was among two people killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, while a third died in a missile attack on the central city of Dnipro, regional governors said.

Two people were also injured in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app, one of them a 12-year-old girl who is in intensive care.

The past day saw 313 attacks and instances of shelling on 11 settlements, damaging several buildings in Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov added, including a missile attack on the city of the same name, which is the region’s administrative centre.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro injures seven people, including two children

Late on Monday Russian forces also launched missiles at the central city of Dnipro, killing one person and injuring three, while damaging homes in one district, Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said on Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war it started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022.

