Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro injures seven people, including two children

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 12:55pm

KYIV: Russian missile attack on the central city of Dnipro injured seven people, including two children, and damaged civilian infrastructure in early hours of Tuesday, local authorities said. Ukrainian air force said it shot down two Iskander-K cruise missiles over the region.

The missile debris damaged civilian infrastructure, causing a fire and injuring residents, according to Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor.

Two boys were among those injured, in addition to five adults, based on preliminary information from the governor.

Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on southern Ukraine

The attack damaged cars and knocked windows out in residential buildings and a hospital, Lysak wrote via Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces also launched four drones in the overnight attack – Ukrainian air force said it shot down two of them over the northern region of Chernihiv.

