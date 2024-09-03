AGL 31.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.92%)
Sep 03, 2024

Business & Finance

Gallup Pakistan welcomes Bilal I Gilani to GIA board

Press Release Published 03 Sep, 2024 07:32am

KARACHI: Gallup Pakistan is pleased to announce the appointment of its Executive Director, Bilal I Gilani, to the Gallup International Association Board. This significant appointment was made during the last General Assembly held in Kuala Lumpur in May 2024.

Bilal I Gilani’s appointment to the Board is a testament to his extensive experience and dedication to advancing public opinion research in Pakistan and globally. His inclusion will bring valuable insights and perspectives to the Board, further enhancing Gallup International’s efforts to understand and represent global public opinion.

At the General Assembly, a new Board and President were elected to guide the Gallup International Association in its mission to provide high-quality global public opinion research. Michael Nitsche, the owner of Gallup Austria, was elected as the new President.

The newly elected Board comprises distinguished professionals from across the globe, including: - Johnny Heald, ORB International (UK), Bilal I Gilani, Gallup Pakistan (Pakistan), Arwa Daghir, IIACSS (Iraq), Torbjörn Sjöström, Gallup Nordic/Novus (Sweden), Ani Lortkipandize, GORBI (Georgia), Michael Nitsche, Gallup Austria (Austria), Kancho Stoychev, BBSS (Bulgaria) and Luis H Cardona, SigmaDos (Spain).

These appointments reflect Gallup International Association’s commitment to fostering a diverse and experienced leadership team, capable of driving innovation and maintaining the organization’s high standards of research excellence.

New board members bring deep understanding of opinion polling to the table. Bilal Gilani has deep experience of conducting opinion research in Pakistan. He has served as the Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan since 2009 and has over 15 years of experience.

Gallup Pakistan looks forward to contributing to the ongoing success and strategic direction of the Gallup International Association through Bilal I Gilani’s role on the Board.

