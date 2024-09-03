Markets Print 2024-09-03
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 02, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 02, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 19.46 19.96
2-Week 19.39 19.89
1-Month 19.04 19.54
3-Month 17.81 18.06
6-Month 17.62 17.87
9-Month 17.18 17.68
1-Year 16.80 17.30
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments