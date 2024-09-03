Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 02, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 02, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      19.46    19.96
2-Week      19.39    19.89
1-Month     19.04    19.54
3-Month     17.81    18.06
6-Month     17.62    17.87
9-Month     17.18    17.68
1-Year      16.80    17.30
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

