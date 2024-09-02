Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK says it is suspending 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 08:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain will immediately suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licenses with Israel because there is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday.

Soon after the Labour Party won an election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to British ally Israel to ensure these complied with international law.

UK diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel

“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

David Lammy arms export licences

Comments

200 characters

UK says it is suspending 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel

Inflation in Pakistan drops to single digit after three years, clocks in at 9.6% in August

Rupee records minor loss against US dollar

No plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation: Rana Tanveer

‘Economy in state of collapse’: Dr Kaiser Bengali resigns from govt’s austerity committee

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: police

Nishat Mills Limited to establish company in UK

KSE-100 closes 205 points lower in mixed session

Air Link posts massive 382% increase in profit in FY24

Read more stories