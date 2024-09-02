AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-02

FTSE 100 hits 3-month high amid rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:40am

LONDON: The UK’s main stock index hit over a three-month high on Friday, clocking gains for the topsy-turvy month, with real estate shares in the lead as interest rate-cut hopes held firm, while energy shares tumbled on demand concerns, capping intra-day gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended flat, but registered its second straight monthly gain and third consecutive weekly advance.

The FTSE 250, which tracks mid-cap UK companies, rose by 0.3%, but declined over the past week and month.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in July on an annual basis compared with an estimate of 2.6%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Inflation in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in three years in August, setting the stage for a further cut in the European Central Bank’s rates next month.

Rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts added 1.6% through the day, while real estate shares gained 1.5%, leading sectoral gains.

The oil and gas index was the bottom performer, slipping 1.1% as concerns about demand and the prospect of bigger supply from OPEC+ weighed on crude prices.

Precious metal miners also lost 1.1% following softer gold prices as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed after US inflation data matched expectations.

In individual stocks, Anglo American signed agreements with Chinese fertiliser companies Sinochem Fertiliser and BeiFeng AMP to develop the market for polyhalite fertiliser products in China, even as it slowed the development of its mine for the mineral in northern England. The miner was down 1.3%.

August marks a turbulent month for financial markets globally as concerns over a likely US recession rocked risky assets. However, relief trickled in eventually as the Federal Reserve hinted at an imminent rate cut.

Meanwhile, British house prices unexpectedly fell in August for their first monthly drop since April but the outlook for the property market is likely to strengthen.

FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK stocks US interest rates

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 hits 3-month high amid rate-cut hopes

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories