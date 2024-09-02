AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Sep 02, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Ban on kite flying laws spark concern

Hassan Abbas Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:42am

LAHORE: The recent imposition of stricter laws on kite flying in Punjab, despite an existing ban, has sparked widespread criticism from overseas Pakistanis and international kite flying associations. These measures are seen as overly harsh, condemning the move for sending a negative message to foreigners and tarnishing Punjab’s cultural heritage.

For years, entire communities thrived during kite flying festivals, attracting thousands of visitors to Lahore and filling hotels, restaurants, and markets. The economic impact was substantial, making the festival a major event on Lahore’s cultural calendar.

An international kite flying festival is scheduled to take place in Canada from October 1-10, with participants from 10 countries. Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s strict laws have pushed the kite sector to the brink.

The catastrophe-hit kite industry in Punjab has appealed to Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz for sympathetic consideration, highlighting the potential for kite flying to attract overseas Pakistanis and international tourists, generating millions of employment opportunities and significant revenue.

Notably, the ban on kite flying only applies to Punjab, while the other three provinces continue to allow kite flying and production, exporting kites and string to Gulf countries and Europe. This discrepancy has fuelled criticism, as the ban in Punjab impacts only a part of the industry.

Overseas Pakistanis, including Gogi Malik, Shakeel Butt, and Iqbal Badsha from Canada, Fawad Hashmi from Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and Zafar Ladla from Al-Riaz, along with international kite flying associations, have voiced opposition to these laws. Many argue that the ban and restrictive measures paint a negative image of Pakistan, deterring foreigners from engaging with its rich cultural heritage.

Kite flying associations, such as the Khobar Kite Flying Association and Riaz Kite Flying Association from Saudi Arabia, Canada Kite Flying Club, and Sweden Kite Flying Association, stress that kite flying is not just a sport but also a symbol of joy and cultural expression.

Critics fear that Punjab’s rigid stance on kite flying could discourage tourism and weaken cultural ties between nations. “Kite flying was not just a hobby; it was a way of life for many in Punjab. The government’s refusal to engage with stakeholders has destroyed an industry that was once thriving.”

The destruction of Punjab’s kite flying industry has resulted in significant cultural, employment, and economic losses. Once a source of pride and celebration, the industry’s decline has left many disheartened.

Khawaja Nadeem Saeed Wain, Ustad Amjad Badsha, and Ustad Bhura lamented, “The longstanding ban and new laws are a blow to our culture and traditions.” Historically, kite flying festivals in Lahore were economic powerhouses, attracting tourists and contributing significantly to the local economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

kite flying incidents laws kite flying Ban on kite flying

