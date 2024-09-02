Sindhi handicrafts: Diplomats show keen interest in KCFR exhibition

KARACHI: The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organized a vibrant exhibition on last night to promote the rich heritage of Sindhi handicrafts and celebrate the unique culture of Sindh. The event, held at Hotel, was inaugurated by Saeed Ghani, Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Sindh.

The exhibition attracted a diverse and distinguished audience, including diplomats, business leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from various countries such as Japan, Turkey, the United States, Iran, Bangladesh, and Russia. Their presence underscored the international interest in Sindh’s cultural heritage and the global relevance of its artisanal traditions.

In his inaugural speech, Saeed Ghani highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting Sindhi culture through such initiatives. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting artisans and fostering the development of Sindhi handicrafts as a thriving cottage industry, contributing to both economic growth and cultural preservation.