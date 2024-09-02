AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
2024-09-02

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

BEIJING: African leaders descend on China’s capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

China has expanded ties with African nations in the past decade, furnishing them with billions in loans that have helped build infrastructure but also sometimes stoked controversy by saddling countries with huge debts.

China has sent hundreds of thousands of workers to Africa to build its mega projects, while tapping the continent’s vast natural resources including copper, gold, lithium and rare earth minerals.

Beijing has said this week’s China-Africa forum will be its largest diplomatic event since the Covid-19 pandemic, with leaders of South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and other nations confirmed to attend and dozens of delegations expected.

African countries were “looking to tap the opportunities in China for growth”, Ovigwe Eguegu, a policy analyst at consultancy Development Reimagined, told AFP.

China, the world’s number two economy, is Africa’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting $167.8 billion in the first half of this year, according to Chinese state media.

Beijing’s loans to African nations last year were their highest in five years, research by the Chinese Loans to Africa Database found. Top borrowers were Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya.

But analysts said an economic slowdown in China has made Beijing increasingly reluctant to shell out big sums. China has also resisted offering debt relief, even as some African nations have struggled to repay their loans — in some cases being forced to slash spending on vital public services.

Since the last China-Africa forum six years ago, “the world experienced a lot of changes, including Covid, geopolitical tension and now these economic challenges”, Tang Xiaoyang of Beijing’s Tsinghua University told AFP.

The “old model” of loans for “large infrastructure and very rapid industrialization” is simply no longer feasible, he said.

The continent is a key node in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project and central pillar of Xi Jinping’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas.

The BRI has channelled much-needed investment to African countries for projects like railways, ports and hydroelectric plants.

But critics charge Beijing with saddling nations with debt and funding infrastructure projects that damage the environment.

One controversial project in Kenya, a $5 billion railway — built with finance from Exim Bank of China — connects the capital Nairobi with the port city of Mombasa.

