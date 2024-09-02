AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

KMU strengthens support for Afghan students

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq stated that Afghanistan is our brotherly neighboring country, and its students are being provided equal opportunities for learning and research at KMU and its affiliated institutions as Pakistani students.

All necessary resources and support will be provided to Afghan students to help them succeed in their education and integrate smoothly into university life. Additionally, all their other issues will be addressed on a priority basis.

These remarks were made by Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq during a recent meeting with representatives of Afghan students studying at various institutions within the university. The meeting focused on discussing the key issues faced by Afghan students and emphasized KMU’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and supportive educational environment. One of the major issues discussed was the delay in obtaining equivalency certificates from Afghan educational boards and Pakistani educational boards.

This delay often causes difficulties for Afghan students in meeting admission deadlines, especially for new students who are unfamiliar with the process. To address this issue, it was proposed that the deadline for submitting these documents be extended until the first semester exams. If a student fails to provide the required documents after this period, their admission will be canceled.

As an important step to assist Afghan students, the Vice Chancellor of KMU has already instructed that the tuition fee structure for Afghan students admitted on open merit will be equal to that of Pakistani students. To further reduce the difficulties faced by Afghan students during the admission process, it was suggested that a focal person be appointed in each affiliated institution of KMU to guide Afghan students through the admission process and recommend them to the relevant forum for open merit admissions.

The meeting also highlighted the issue of delays in the research work of Afghan postgraduate students, often caused by visa-related problems, which prevent students from traveling to Pakistan for discussions with their supervisors. To reduce these delays, it was proposed that supervisors allocate specific times twice a week for online consultations, so that Afghan students can receive timely guidance and complete their research work effectively.

Additionally, the language differences between Afghanistan and Pakistan were acknowledged as a challenge for Afghan students. It was suggested that special exams be conducted to help improve their grades. Furthermore, it was agreed that Afghan students would be allowed to organize cultural activities at KMU to promote cultural exchange.

