Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut prospects

Most Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session, after data supported the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred inflation measure - rose 0.2% in July, according to Commerce Department data released on Friday.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.5% last month, the report showed. The data sets the stage for the Fed to likely begin easing monetary policy from this month.

UAE stocks mixed in quiet trade; Abu Dhabi ends losing streak

Money markets are pricing the Fed’s first 25 basis point (bp) cut of this cycle at its September meeting, with a 33% chance of a 50 bp reduction.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Saudi Arabia, is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group advancing 3.1% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.8% higher.

In Qatar, the index rose 0.3%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan increasing 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%, led by a 1.7% gain in Talaat Mostafa Group.

Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) rose by $220 million in July, remaining positive for a third straight month after having been deeply negative for more than two years, central bank data showed.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,189

QATAR was up 0.3% to 10,230

EGYPT added 0.4% to 30,903

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,956

OMAN added 0.3% to 4,760

KUWAIT dropped 0.2% to 7,806