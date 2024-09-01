AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut prospects

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2024 06:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session, after data supported the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred inflation measure - rose 0.2% in July, according to Commerce Department data released on Friday.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.5% last month, the report showed. The data sets the stage for the Fed to likely begin easing monetary policy from this month.

UAE stocks mixed in quiet trade; Abu Dhabi ends losing streak

Money markets are pricing the Fed’s first 25 basis point (bp) cut of this cycle at its September meeting, with a 33% chance of a 50 bp reduction.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Saudi Arabia, is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group advancing 3.1% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.8% higher.

In Qatar, the index rose 0.3%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan increasing 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%, led by a 1.7% gain in Talaat Mostafa Group.

Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) rose by $220 million in July, remaining positive for a third straight month after having been deeply negative for more than two years, central bank data showed.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 12,189

QATAR was up 0.3% to 10,230

EGYPT added 0.4% to 30,903

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,956

OMAN added 0.3% to 4,760

KUWAIT dropped 0.2% to 7,806

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut prospects

Owners of some IPPs summoned as probe continues

President, PM pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Israel recovers hostage bodies from Gaza tunnel as West Bank violence rages

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 40,738

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia says

Kamala Harris calls Trump cemetery visit disrespectful ‘political stunt’

Mehidy, Das put on 165 as Bangladesh recover from 26-6

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

Read more stories