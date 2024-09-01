ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

ISLAMABAD: The electoral entity is expected to review next week the scenario involving the local government elections in the federal capital and consider its options accordingly, as Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is presently out of the country.

As many as 375 new general wards would require to be established if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) launches fresh delimitation exercise for LG polls in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) following the promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Act 2024, Business Recorder has learnt.

“It all depends on the Islamabad High Court,” a senior ECP official told this correspondent.

Keeping in view that the case related to Islamabad LG polls is pending in IHC, the ECP will take a decision in the light of the court’s directives, the official said.

In case the IHC decides against or suspend the new law, and directs the ECP to hold LG polls as per the existing schedule, then the polls would be held on October 9, the official, requesting anonymity, stated. Otherwise, the official said, fresh delimitation for ICT LG polls would require to be launched.

The ICT has 125 union councils comprising of 750 general wards with each UC comprising of six general wards. The new LG law increases the number of general members in each UC from six to nine. Given that each general ward has one general member, the number of general wards in each of 125 UCs would require to be increased from 750 to 1125 wards—with the creation of 375 new general wards, it is learnt. The CEC is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary polls in the country that are scheduled today (Sunday). The matter involving Islamabad LG polls would be reviewed next week, following his return to the country, reportedly. This June 1, the ECP had launched Islamabad LG polls delimitation drive that was completed on July 23. On July 10, the ECP informed the IHC that the LG elections in the federal capital would finally be held on September 29— after a prolonged delay of over three years.

On August 8, the poll body formally announced to hold the LG polls in ICT on September 29, and issued the related schedule. On August 20, the ECP revised ICT LG polls date to October 9, saying the decision was taken on the request of different political parties and candidates in order to facilitate their inclusion in the electoral process.

The ICT LG term expired on February 14, 2021, but the electoral body failed to hold the LG elections in ICT within the 120-day stipulated period, under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act 2017. This law provides that the ECP shall hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of local bodies’ term of a province, cantonment or the ICT.

