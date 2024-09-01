AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

12th edition of IDEAS-2024 launched

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: “It is indeed a matter of great pleasure to see the IDEAS gaining prominence with every passing year, over a span of twenty-four years”, Federal Minister for Trade and Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stated during soft launch ceremony for International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2024, held at local hotel.

He further expressed, “I wish the organizers of this event great success in the conduct of IDEAS and look forward to an overwhelming participation from defence industries from inland and abroad.”

Towards the end of his address, the Minister for Trade and Commerce formally declared the launching of IDEAS-2024. Upon arrival at the venue, the Chief Guest was received by Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen Chiragh Haider (R) HI(M) and Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Maj Gen Asad Nawaz Khan HI(M).

DG DEPO in his welcome address stated that IDEAS is a biannual event and the 12th edition of IDEAS is planned to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 19–22 November 2024. He added that, more than 90% of the available space has already been booked by exhibitors from inland and abroad. Starting with participation of a modest strength of 65 international and local defence exhibitors in year 2000; the IDEAS grew with each new addition as last two additions saw participation of more than 530 defence exhibitors including more than 300 plus international defence exhibitors from around 40 countries. Today, it is regarded as an established rendezvous for convergence of international defence exhibitors, delegates, security analysts and top-level policy planner.

The soft launch ceremony was attended by Federal Secretaries, Senior Civil and Military leadership large number of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Defence Attaches of embassies, Presidents Chamber of Commerce, Elites from Business community, Media, Event Managers of IDEAS and CEO Badar Expo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

