AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oasis reunion drives surge in eDreams travel searches

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2024 03:03pm

News of British rock band Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour next summer has led to a surge in searches for travel to Britain and Ireland, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams said on Friday.

Searches for flights overall rose nearly 30-fold on Tuesday, the day the band announced its return to the stage, eDreams said.

Tickets for the 14-show tour being billed as the “big event of 2025” go on sale in Britain and Ireland on Saturday.

For some destinations on the tour, the leap in interest was even greater.

Compared to a year ago, travel searches for the Welsh capital Cardiff multiplied by more than 100-fold on Tuesday, eDreams added.

They jumped by eight times for Manchester - the Gallagher brothers’ hometown in northern England - and by seven times for Dublin.

In terms of nationality, Italians ranked first as the most interested in flying to the cities hosting Oasis concerts, closely followed by Spaniards, Germans, and British and French citizens.

Taylor Swift fans also triggered air travel demand in Europe as they followed their idol’s “Eras” tour between May and August this year.

Oasis disbanded in 2009 following the abrupt departure of its main songwriter and lead guitarist, Noel Gallagher, after a series of public spats with his younger brother Liam, the Britpop band’s frontman.

United Kingdom Oasis

Comments

200 characters

Oasis reunion drives surge in eDreams travel searches

Minister says IPP deals won’t be altered unilaterally

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan 99-1 at lunch against Bangladesh in second Test

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under Tajir Dost Scheme so far

At least 6 dead in Japan as Typhoon Shanshan grinds on

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Read more stories