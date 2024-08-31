AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-31

Investors participating in IPOs being facilitated

Published 31 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), under the aegis of and in close coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are working towards facilitating Investors participating in the Initial Public Offerings to have a seamless experience.

As part of the initiative, 1Link with the support of SBP has instructed all its member banks to remove the limits on transfer of funds for transactions executed through EIPO platforms. Previously such electronic payments were subject to transactional limits imposed by the Banks.

A Memo to this effect was issued by 1Link recently whereby all banks were instructed to remove the transactional capping for EIPOs. This step will enable investors to invest in an IPO through the EIPO facility without being restricted by any transactional capping or limit.

The EIPO system is utilised to provide an end-to-end digitised experience to investors participating in the IPO through the EIPO platforms.

