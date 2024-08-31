AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
PRA notifies operation of Bahawalpur office

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHROE: In line with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has officially notified the operation of its office in Bahawalpur. This marks the beginning of a strategic expansion of the PRA’s operations to 12 additional districts across Punjab.

In this regard, PRA Chairperson Nauman Yousuf emphasised that the establishment of PRA offices in these new districts will greatly facilitate taxpayers. He also noted that the expansion will contribute significantly to the increase in revenue collection.

The chairperson further mentioned that offices in Kasur and Sheikhupura will be established soon as part of this expansion strategy.

This strategic move is expected to not only ease the taxpaying process for residents in these districts but also boost the overall revenue generation for the province.

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab PRA Punjab Revenue Authority taxpayers Bahawalpur Nauman Yousuf PRA offices

