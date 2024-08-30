AGL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.58%)
AIRLINK 148.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.78%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
DFML 51.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
FFBL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
HUBC 151.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.17%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
NBP 60.90 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (5.97%)
OGDC 133.55 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
PAEL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
PPL 111.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.07%)
SEARL 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.1%)
TREET 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.38%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 42.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,749 Increased By 31.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,882 Increased By 532.3 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,051 Increased By 164.9 (0.66%)
World

Kremlin says it made no deals with Telegram’s Durov

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 02:51pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office has not made any deals with Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Peskov told a briefing that as far as he was aware, Putin had never met Durov.

A French judge put Durov under formal investigation on Wednesday for suspected complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, child sex abuse images, drug trafficking and fraud.

Kremlin says Europe will pay more if gas transit deal via Ukraine not extended

Durov’s lawyer said on Thursday it was “absurd” to suggest the Russian-born tech entrepreneur should be held responsible for any crimes committed on the app.

Vladimir Putin Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Pavel Durov

