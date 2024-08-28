Kremlin says Europe will pay more if gas transit deal via Ukraine not extended

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that European consumers would face higher prices if a deal on Russian gas transit via Ukraine is not extended once it expires on Dec. 31.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it has no plans for a new gas transit deal with Russia.

Kremlin says it sees ‘concentrated presence’ of NATO warships in Black Sea as a threat to Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call that if the deal was not extended, Russia could find alternative routes but European customers would pay more.