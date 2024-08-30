AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
World

Russia’s attack injures at least 9 in Ukraine’s Sumy, local authorities say

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 12:40pm

KYIV: Russian overnight attacks damaged an enterprise in Sumy region, injuring at least 9 people, and hit an industrial facility in Poltava region, local authorities said on Friday.

An airstrike on the northeastern city of Sumy caused a fire, prompting regional authorities to ask residents to stay inside and close the windows.

A drone attack hit an industrial facility in Poltava without causing any casualties, regional governor Filip Pronin said.

Russian attacks kill two in south Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 12 out of 18 Russia-launched drones overnight over five Ukrainian regions.

Four more drones fell over the Ukrainian territory. Russia also used an Iskander-M missile during the attack, the air force added.

