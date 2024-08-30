AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
AIRLINK 148.22 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.82%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.96%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.38%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
NBP 61.53 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (7.06%)
OGDC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PPL 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.17%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 26,828 Increased By 110.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,792 Increased By 442.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,032 Increased By 146 (0.59%)
ANZ CEO says no evidence alleged misconduct over bond issuance cost taxpayers

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 11:08am

SYDNEY: ANZ, Australia’s third-largest home lender, has found no evidence that suspected misconduct by the bank’s employees over a 2023 bond issuance had cost the Australian taxpayer, its CEO told a parliamentary inquiry on Friday.

The company is being investigated by the Australian corporate regulator after media reports this year said the bank’s bond trading department was suspected of overstating its role in a 2023 government bond issuance.

Australia, NZ currencies hold hefty monthly gains as US dollar wanes

Already the prudential regulator has told the bank to increase the amount of cash it keeps on hand by 50% due to concerns about its risk management.

“There has been speculation that potential misconduct by ANZ in connection with this issuance may have cost taxpayers,” CEO Shayne Elliott told a parliamentary hearing. “From what I have seen, there is no evidence of this.”

