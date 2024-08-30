AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
DFML 52.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.52%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 153.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.17%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.51 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (7.03%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 64.5 (0.77%)
BR30 26,870 Increased By 152.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 498 (0.64%)
KSE30 25,040 Increased By 154.4 (0.62%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ currencies hold hefty monthly gains as US dollar wanes

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:52am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to close out the month with sizable gains on Friday as breaks of major chart barriers drew momentum buyers against a US currency saddled with aggressive rate cut expectations.

The Aussie stood at $0.6797 after touching a fresh eight-month top of $0.6823, leaving it 3.9% firmer for the month.

Major resistance lies at $0.6871, a peak from last December, and then twin tops around $0.6894.

The kiwi dollar held at $0.6268, having reached a high of $0.6298 overnight, putting it a hefty 5.1% higher for the month.

Support comes in around $0.6195, with the next bull target at the peak from December at $0.6369.

This made four straight weeks of gains for the Aussie, and five for the kiwi as markets became more convinced the US Federal Reserve would start an extended easing campaign from September.

“USD depreciation cycles tend to be driven by Fed easing cycles,” noted Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

“That an easing cycle commences, and is protracted, is more important than the precise pace or magnitude of rate cuts.”

“Our $0.69 forecast for end-2024, rising to above $0.70 in H1 2025 remains in place, though we should anticipate ongoing high levels of volatility,” he said of the Aussie.

In Australia, investors have scaled back the chance of a near-term rate cut after consumer price figures out this week showed inflation had not slowed as much as hoped in July.

Markets now imply a 40% probability of a rate cut in November, compared to 56% before the inflation data.

Australia dollar hits 8-month highs, aided by inflation data

The chance of a December easing had also edged back to 86%, having been fully priced at the start of the week.

out on Friday was mildly dovish as retail sales went flat in July when analysts had expected a rise of 0.3%.

The subdued outcome suggested consumers were not rushing to spend cash from wide-scale tax cuts delivered at the start of the month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had been concerned the tax relief could pump up spending and add to inflationary pressures.

Over in New Zealand, a survey of consumers showed a pickup from deep lows in August, while business confidence surged to the highest levels in a decade.

A quarter-point rate cut is still fully priced for October, but markets have somewhat trimmed the chance of a half-point move.

There is 71 basis points of easing implied by November and no less than 208 basis points by the end of 2025.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ currencies hold hefty monthly gains as US dollar wanes

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories