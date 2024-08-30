AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-30

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Tahir Amin Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified the revision of special allowance granted to the civil employees of the federal government, whose gross salary is less than Rs37,000.

The Finance Division issued a notification which stated that the president has enhanced with effect from 1st July 2024 and till further orders, minimum wage/gross salary from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000 to all the civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract employment.

Those whose gross salary is less than Rs37,000 shall be allowed the difference as special allowance.

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

The amount of special allowance; (i) will be subject to income tax; (ii) will be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; (iii) will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; (iv) will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and (v) will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The special allowance/increase in minimum wage shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2024-2025 by the respective ministries/divisions/departments and no supplementary grants would be given on this account.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division Federal Government minimum wage government employees salary basic pay Special Allowance President Asif Ali Zardari civil employees civil employees salary

Comments

200 characters

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories