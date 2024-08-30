Experts call for policy continuation for IT, other sectors

KARACHI: Experts urged the government and stakeholders to maintain the continuation of policies for IT and other sectors for consistent economic growth and inflows of foreign direct investment in the country.

Speaking as the chief guest 2nd CIO 200 Summit in Karachi on Thursday, Former State Minister and Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan said the businessmen, policymakers, and stakeholders in Pakistan should agree on the Charter of Business. This charter must ensure the continuation of long-term policies and a conducive environment for promoting local and foreign investment in different sectors.

A roadmap for economic growth should be formulated for 25 years, followed in true letter and spirit regardless of the country's political situation.

He pointed out that the country has immense potential due to its strategic location and market size to attract foreign investment from different countries. However, the lack of uniform policies is a hurdle to growth and economic growth in the country. He added that foreign countries are willing to work with Pakistani businessmen, but we have to facilitate their access to investment opportunities in multiple sectors.

Chairman P@SHA said that Pakistan's export of IT and IT-enabled services recorded a consistent increase, but the continuation of policies will further grow its value significantly. He mentioned that Pakistan's IT companies have delivered marvellous jobs in different countries on mega projects, including developing UAE's central payment system and software solutions for renowned foreign companies.

We must build a made-in-Pakistan brand in the IT sector and expand its outreach in different countries in collaboration with the government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Erdal Ozkaya, President Global CISO Forum Pakistan, believes that the country has immense potential to transform itself into the tech hub of the region because of the talent of its IT professionals. Technology is essential in everyday business and is a game-changer with a mandate to change history, he added.

Project Director ITCN Asia Umair Nizam said the tech event is expected to generate over $500 million in investments and business, significantly contributing to Pakistan's economy. Pakistan is becoming the regional hub of technology as we can overcome our challenges to serve the country with hard work and smart work.

Leading global and local brands are participating in the event, such as Google, TikTok, Microsoft, Odoo, Huawei, PTCL, and easypaisa, including 750 companies. The event hosted over 300 speakers and 70,000 visitors from the tech sector, including 350 foreign delegates from 17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iran, Egypt, UAE, etc. Several knowledge sessions will be held, such as the Information Security Conference, Cloud and Datacenter Conference, Startup Conference, E-commerce Conference, Gaming and Animation Summit, Startup Conference, Blockchain Conference, and The World CIO 200 Summit etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024