China stocks close down, dragged by bank shares

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Thursday, dragged by the financial sector following weak earnings at some lenders, and a correction in stock prices of some major state banks. Hong Kong shares rose, led by tech shares.

China’s CSI Financials index lost 1.8%, with Xiamen Bank down 6.9% after the lender reported a 15% decline in half-year net profit on Wednesday.

Shares of Citic Bank and Bank of Communications were both down nearly 7% in Hong Kong.

Shares of major Chinese state banks have soared this year, with most up over 20%. Shares of Agriculture Bank of China hit a record high on Wednesday, but closed 4.7% lower on Thursday.

UBS on Wednesday cut its 2024 economic growth forecast for China to 4.6% from 4.9%, as it expects weaker property activity to have bigger than previously assumed drag on the overall economy.

Shares of electric vehicle makers Li Auto were down 9.8%. However, Meituan rose 12.6% after releasing second quarter earnings.

At the close of trade, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.5% at 2,823.11.

The blue-chip CSI 300 index was down 0.27% with its financial sub-index down 2.05%, while the consumer staples sector rose 1.78% and the healthcare sub-index climbed 1.34%.

In contrast, the smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.13% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.65%.

The Hang Seng index ended 93.87 points or 0.53% higher at 17,786.32. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.34% to 6,247.13.

Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were up 0.5%, bucking a slump in regional technology shares after Nvidia’s forecast disappointed investors.