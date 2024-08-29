ISLAMABAD: Attock Refinery Limited in collaboration with Attock Sahara Foundation organised a dengue awareness seminar at Elliot Club Morgah, Rawalpindi, said a press release.

Dr Asif Khan, chief executive Officer, District Health Authority, Rawalpindi was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his speech, he appreciated the efforts of ARL for organising such an informative seminar of paramount importance every year.

He briefed the audience about the eradication of dengue and also offered support of Health Department Rawalpindi to aware the masses about eradication and prevention of dengue.

He also emphasised the importance of participation from local community along with local government departments for prevention of dengue.

Moreover, senior management of Attock Refinery Limited, representatives from Attock Sahara Foundation, Attock Hospital Limited, Social Welfare Department and a sizeable number of males and females from local community including schools and private organisations attended the seminar.

Other speakers also briefedthe audience about different techniques to control the dengue including prevention, eradication and treatment of dengue fever in an effective manner.

Moreover ARL arranges fumigation/dengue spray activity in its colony and surrounding communities as and when required.

ARL has always contributed towards community welfare in the form of provision of potable water, health, sports, human resource development, education, conservation of rich biodiversity of the Pothohar region and other CSR initiatives.

