AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Zardari emphasises need to improve cricket infrastructure in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the need to improve cricket infrastructure and training facilities in Sindh to nurture and promote the province’s cricket talent.

The president called for exploring the possibility of joint ventures in the cricket sector to develop state-of-the-art stadiums, besides providing modern coaching and mentoring opportunities to Sindh’s youth.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sindh Premier League (SPL), led by Chairman SPL Malik Aslam, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh JalaluddinMahar, Vice Chairman SPL Major General Zahid Mehmood (retired), President SPL Arif Malik, CEO SPL Chaudhary Shahzad Akhtar, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the president said that the SPL was providing a great platform to showcase Sindh’s cricket talent.

He urged the need to devise a comprehensive long-term roadmap to promote cricket in the province.

“Promoting sports and cricket leagues in Pakistan will not only enhance sports tourism but will also boost economic activities,” he remarked.

The delegation briefed the president about the role of SPL in uncovering and promoting Sindh’s cricketing talent and improving cricket infrastructure.

The delegation also highlighted the achievements of SPL’s inaugural season and shared future plans for establishing a high-performance centre in Karachi aimed at training young talent, particularly, from rural and underrepresented areas of Sindh.

The delegation also apprised the president about the problems being faced by the league.

President Zardari assured the delegation of his support to encourage and promote cricket in Sindh, stating that he would ask the Sindh Government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to extend all necessary assistance to help improve cricketing infrastructure in Sindh as well as provide mentoring to make SPL a success. Later, the SPL delegation also presented an SPL shirt to the president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cricket Asif Ali Zardari Sindh Premier League

Comments

200 characters

Zardari emphasises need to improve cricket infrastructure in Sindh

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories