Israel army says ‘failed’ to stop deadly West Bank settler attack

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 10:42pm

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had “failed” in its response to a settler attack in the occupied West Bank earlier this month that Palestinian officials said killed one man.

The August 15 raid on the northern West Bank village of Jit came amid soaring violence in the Palestinian territory during the Gaza war and growing international concern over an uptick in attacks by Jewish settlers.

Major General Avi Bluth, head of the military’s Central Command which operates in the West Bank, was quoted in a statement as saying the attack was “a very serious terror incident in which Israelis set out to deliberately harm the residents of the town of Jit, and we failed by not succeeding to arrive earlier to protect them”.

Jit residents have said about 100 settlers armed with knives and firearms set fire to cars and homes in the village. The Palestinian health ministry said a 23-year-old Palestinian man, Rashid Sada, was shot dead in the attack.

Last week, Israeli police and the Shin Bet internal security service said they had arrested four suspects for “terrorist” acts in connection with the incident.

Israeli forces launch strikes across Gaza, push tanks into central Khan Younis

The military released on Wednesday a summary of its investigation, which had found that the first troops at the scene “did not manage to fully gauge the situation” and “needed to act more decisively”.

The army statement said shooting that killed Sada and wounded another Palestinian had occurred before more Israeli forces managed to disperse the assailants.

“The troops acted assertively, risking their lives, containing the rioters, and pushing them out of the town using crowd dispersal means and firing into the air,” the statement said.

“Half an hour after the incident began, all Israelis were removed from the town.”

Bluth was quoted as saying the case “will not be closed until we bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza, violence has flared in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and separated geographically from Gaza by Israeli territory.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank, where some 490,000 people live, are illegal under international law. The United Nations considers them an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Since October 7, at least 660 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP count based on Palestinian official figures.

During the same period, at least 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to Israeli official figures.

