AGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.02%)
AIRLINK 141.35 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.06%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (6.21%)
DGKC 80.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.78%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.42%)
HUBC 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
KOSM 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.24%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
NBP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.38%)
OGDC 133.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.58%)
SEARL 58.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TOMCL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
UNITY 29.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.18%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 8,333 Increased By 10.5 (0.13%)
BR30 26,639 Increased By 77.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 78,201 Increased By 116.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 24,815 Increased By 52.1 (0.21%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields steady as light calendar leaves focus on Nvidia

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 01:32pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were little changed on Wednesday after rising the previous day, as a light economic calendar left the focus of global markets on chip company Nvidia’s earnings report after the US close.

German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 0.9 basis points (bps) to 2.27%.

The yield, which moves inversely to the price, hit a one-month high of 2.3% on Tuesday.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 1.9 bps at 3.65%, and the gap between Italian and German yields narrowed 1.2 basis points to 137 bps.

Euro zone yields edge lower, investors await central bankers’ meeting

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was little changed at 2.4%.

European Central Bank euro zone bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone yields steady as light calendar leaves focus on Nvidia

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil steady after recent losses on demand concerns

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Read more stories