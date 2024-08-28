Euro zone yields steady as light calendar leaves focus on Nvidia

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were little changed on Wednesday after rising the previous day, as a light economic calendar left the focus of global markets on chip company Nvidia’s earnings report after the US close.

German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 0.9 basis points (bps) to 2.27%.

The yield, which moves inversely to the price, hit a one-month high of 2.3% on Tuesday.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 1.9 bps at 3.65%, and the gap between Italian and German yields narrowed 1.2 basis points to 137 bps.

Euro zone yields edge lower, investors await central bankers’ meeting

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was little changed at 2.4%.