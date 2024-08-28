Smuggled vehicles: FBR says there’s no amnesty scheme in the offing

ISLAMABAD: It has come to the notice of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that certain rumours are circulating on the social media regarding a purported upcoming amnesty scheme for regularising smuggled vehicles.

FBR categorically denies these rumours and would like to make it clear that no such scheme is under consideration of the federal government at this time.

The general public is therefore advised not to believe any such misinformation circulating in the social media or any other unverified sources.

