Nishan-i-Imtiaz (military) conferred upon General Li of PLA

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander General Li Qiaoming of People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces of China.

The president conferred the award upon General Li Qiaoming at a special investiture ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The Chinese commander thanked the president for the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) and said that the award was a testimony of the strong bonds between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and other high-ranking civil and military officials from both Pakistan and China graced the event.

Later, President Zardari has said that China is a trusted and great friend of Pakistan, and both countries need to further strengthen strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He said that both countries enjoyed historic relations, spanning over seven decades, and affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to stand with China in view of the changing global scenario.

The president expressed these views while talking to the visiting Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China, General Li Qiaoming, who along with his delegation.

Welcoming the Chinese commander, the president underscored the need for further enhancing military and defence cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and cultural linkages to bring the two countries further closer. He said that Pakistan was encouraging the learning of the Chinese language which would greatly help promote people-to-people ties.

The president remarked that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was his initiative, envisioned during his previous tenure as the president of Pakistan. He said that enemies of Pakistan and China did not want our bilateral relations to flourish, adding the two countries should work closely to overcome shared challenges.

Highlighting the importance of Pak-China friendship, General Li Qiaoming said that the friendship between the two countries was unbreakable. He added that both countries needed to work together to fight terrorism. He also condemned yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Pakistan and offered his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of life.

