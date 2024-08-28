AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Journalist shot dead in Ghotki

INP Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

GHOTKI: The police reported that the accused killed the journalist and fled the scene in Sindh Gothki district. The journalist’s body has been shifted to Obaro Hospital.

Police stated that at the time of the attack, journalist Bachal Ghanio had gone to his fields. The incident is currently under investigation. The son of the slain journalist said that his father had a longstanding enmity with some members of the community. He mentioned that although the enmity had supposedly been resolved, his father was still killed.

A few years ago, the same opponents had also attacked his father. Murad Ali Shah takes on murder of Journalist Bachal Ghanio Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali

Sindh police Journalist Ghotki

