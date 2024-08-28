AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -23 (-0.28%)
BR30 26,561 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House’s Kirby says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 12:17am

JERUSALEM: The United States remains committed to defending Israel in any Iranian attack, and was hopeful about a possible Gaza ceasefire agreement, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby told Israel’s Channel 12 that it was tough to predict the chances of an attack but the White House takes Iranian statements seriously.

“We believe that they are still postured and poised to launch an attack should they want to do that, which is why we have that enhanced force posture in the region,” he said.

“Our messaging to Iran is consistent, has been and will stay consistent. One, don’t do it. There’s no reason to escalate this. There’s no reason to potentially start some sort of all-out regional war. And number two, we are going to be prepared to defend Israel if it comes to that.”

Israeli military vows response to Iran attack as calls for restraint mount

Iran has vowed a severe response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which took place as he visited Tehran late last month and which it blamed on Israel. Israel has neither confirmed or denied its involvement.

The U.S. maintains two aircraft-carrier strike groups in the Middle East, as well as an extra squadron of F-22 fighter jets.

Kirby said the force will remain “as long as we feel like we need to keep it in place to help defend Israel and defend our own troops and facilities in the region.”

He remained upbeat over a possible Gaza ceasefire deal to end the 10-month-old war and return the remaining 108 Israeli hostages, saying the process as been “constructive” and he was looking forward to more talks in Doha in the coming days.

Kirby declined to blame either side for the impasse, saying a deal will require compromise and leadership by Israel and Hamas.

“The parties are still engaged and that’s a good thing,” he said. “The fact that we’ve moved on to another level here with working groups now in Doha, that’s not a bad thing. It means that the sides are still talking. It means that there’s still hope that we can nail down these last few details and move forward.”

“Hamas is still being represented in these working-group discussions and that is a good thing. Nobody has broken off entirely from the process.”

White House John Kirby Ismail Haniyeh Gaza ceasefire Iranian attack

Comments

200 characters

White House’s Kirby says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

US, China condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

FBR says no plans to offer amnesty scheme to legalise smuggled vehicles

Two Pakistani startups included in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2024 list

KSE-100 loses another 487 points as participants jittery over IMF programme

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

Moody’s warns of significant ratings impact for Israel from all-out conflict

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

Read more stories