China stocks slip on tariffs, e-commerce warning

SINGAPORE: Chinese stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Canadian tariffs weighing on shares in electric vehicle and steel makers, while downbeat comments from PDD Holdings dragged down e-commerce shares.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 2,845.37.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.61%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.2% to 6,266.36, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.27% at 17,750.32.

PDD Holdings suffered a $40 billion wipeout overnight, after missing market estimates on revenue and warning of changing consumer demand and an uncertain environment.

Alibaba, down 4.7%, and JD.Com, down 4.2%, were the two biggest losers in the Hong Kong benchmark index. Trip.com was the top gainer after posting a rise in profit.

Canada, following the lead of the US and European Union, said it would impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and 25% on steel and aluminium.

An index tracking China’s EV-related stocks fell 0.9%, though automakers Great Wall, BYD and Li Auto pared early losses. The CSI Steel Index fell 1%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.09%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.1257 per US dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.1218.